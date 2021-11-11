Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.44% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 45.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.