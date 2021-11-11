Bank of America Corp DE Has $49.57 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $49,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 97.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the second quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,764,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 81.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,233,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 553,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.