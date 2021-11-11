Bank of America Corp DE Sells 230,014 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pentair were worth $50,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

