Bank of America Corp DE Sells 230,640 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $53,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

