Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.18 ($27.27).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA FNTN opened at €23.10 ($27.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.39. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.