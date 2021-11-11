Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 425.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 266.50 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

