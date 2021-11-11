Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by 60.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

