Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BSFFF stock remained flat at $$52.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

