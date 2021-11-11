Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.55.

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

