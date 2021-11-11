BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%.

BBQ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 16,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

