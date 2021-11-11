BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

BCE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 8,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

