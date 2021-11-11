BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.
BCE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 8,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.14.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
