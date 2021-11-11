Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $9,714.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004972 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

