Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,536,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $433.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.06 and its 200 day moving average is $318.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $184.90 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

