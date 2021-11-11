Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 265.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

