Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,474.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $880.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,403.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

