Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.18 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

