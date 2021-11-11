Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 735 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.90 and a twelve month high of $217.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

