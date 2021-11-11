Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BECN opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

