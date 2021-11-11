BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $368.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.33. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

