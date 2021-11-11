BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.37

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$9.19. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 49,750 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$713.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

