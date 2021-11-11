Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.18 ($133.16).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €86.96 ($102.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.