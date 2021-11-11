Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€28.10” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($26.20) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.79 ($31.51).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €25.67 ($30.20) on Monday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.16.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

