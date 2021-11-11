Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 7.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.34. 15,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,338,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Specifically, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

