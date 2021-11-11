Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.