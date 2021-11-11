Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.51). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 31.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 59.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

