Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Biffa has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

