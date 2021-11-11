Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of BNGO opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

