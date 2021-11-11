BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

Shares of BTAI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.05. 170,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,488. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 391.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

