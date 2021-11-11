Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 102681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.93.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of -0.26.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.