Bitcoin Confidential Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.08 million and $14,431.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027361 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00239424 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.