BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $179.19 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00004744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

