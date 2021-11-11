BitSend Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,487.67 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 145.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 155.2% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $248,487.67 and $44.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00362466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,915,868 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.