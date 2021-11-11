Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.466-1.472 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.340-$2.360 EPS.

NYSE:BKI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.45. 19,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

