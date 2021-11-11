Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,365.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

