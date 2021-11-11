BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.48 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

