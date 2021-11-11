BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BOE stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

