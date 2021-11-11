BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $14.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

