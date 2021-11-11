BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $6.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

