BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:BKT opened at $6.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
