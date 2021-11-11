BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MUJ opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
