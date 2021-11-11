BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

