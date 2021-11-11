Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 23,259 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
