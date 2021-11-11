Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 23,259 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.