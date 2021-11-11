Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 300,000 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

KRNL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

