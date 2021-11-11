Blackstone Inc Buys New Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.05% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.