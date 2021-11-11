Blackstone Inc Invests $2.20 Million in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AFAQ opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

