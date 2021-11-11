Blackstone Inc Invests $3.47 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.51% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

