Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.31% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,967,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNVY opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

