Blackstone Inc Purchases New Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.85% of New Vista Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

NVSA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.