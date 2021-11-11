Blackstone Inc Takes $2.56 Million Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.