Blackstone Inc Takes Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.71 on Thursday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

