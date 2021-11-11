Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 389 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $13,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $12,981.90.

BXMT opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

